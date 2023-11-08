WEST POINT, Wis. (WFRV) – Quick response from law enforcement in southcentral Wisconsin helped to save a 1-year-old from a suspected drug overdose on Saturday, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old man.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:40 p.m. on November 4, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call from a home in West Point saying that a 1-year-old child was unconscious and “may have gotten into drugs or poison.”

First responders and officers from the Sauk Prairie Police Department responded to the home, which was near Prairie Du Sac, and determined that the child may have been experiencing a drug overdose.

Narcan was quickly administered to the 1-year-old by a Sauk Prairie Police Officer, shortly after the child was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical care. Deputies stated in the release that due to the quick response, and the Narcan that was administered, the child survived the incident.

After an investigation, authorities determined that there was ‘drug activity’ happening in the home, saying it was believed that the child ingested fentanyl. After the investigation, deputies arrested 32-year-old Brady Jensen.

Jensen, who is from rural Prairie Du Sac, was taken to the Columbia County Jail and was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl.

Jensen is being held on the following charges:

Neglecting a Child (No Harm and Child < 6 Yrs or Disability) Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Possession of Narcotic Drugs Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Possession of Methamphetamine Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Possession of THC (2nd+ Offense) Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Up to six months in jail



At the time of the incident, deputies also noted that Jensen was on Probation for “convictions for previous drug crimes.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and deputies say that additional charges may be added. Jensen is scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on November 8.