(WFRV) – Over ten agencies responded to a possible explosion and fire in Sheboygan County on Sunday morning.
According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call reporting a possible explosion occurred around 5:15 a.m. on April 16. A subsequent fire was also reported.
The fire was reportedly at W7778 County Road SS in Sheboygan County. When first responders got to the residence, a 40 by 70 foot building was on fire.
Authorities say the contents of the building are not known at this time. Multiple agencies helped with the incident.
Below are the agencies that assisted:
- Beechwood Fire Department
- Cascade Fire Department
- Silver Creek Fire Department
- Random Lake Fire Department
- Adell Fire Department
- Greenbush Fire Department
- Waldo Fire Department
- Boltonville Fire Department
- Campbellsport Fire Department
- Kewaskum Fire Department
- Town of Scott First Responders
- Random Lake Ambulance Services
- Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office
There was no information on if there were any injuries. No additional details were provided.
Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.