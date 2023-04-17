(WFRV) – Over ten agencies responded to a possible explosion and fire in Sheboygan County on Sunday morning.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call reporting a possible explosion occurred around 5:15 a.m. on April 16. A subsequent fire was also reported.

The fire was reportedly at W7778 County Road SS in Sheboygan County. When first responders got to the residence, a 40 by 70 foot building was on fire.

Authorities say the contents of the building are not known at this time. Multiple agencies helped with the incident.

Below are the agencies that assisted:

Beechwood Fire Department

Cascade Fire Department

Silver Creek Fire Department

Random Lake Fire Department

Adell Fire Department

Greenbush Fire Department

Waldo Fire Department

Boltonville Fire Department

Campbellsport Fire Department

Kewaskum Fire Department

Town of Scott First Responders

Random Lake Ambulance Services

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

There was no information on if there were any injuries. No additional details were provided.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.