(WFRV) – Over ten agencies responded to a possible explosion and fire in Sheboygan County on Sunday morning.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call reporting a possible explosion occurred around 5:15 a.m. on April 16. A subsequent fire was also reported.

The fire was reportedly at W7778 County Road SS in Sheboygan County. When first responders got to the residence, a 40 by 70 foot building was on fire.

Authorities say the contents of the building are not known at this time. Multiple agencies helped with the incident.

Below are the agencies that assisted:

  • Beechwood Fire Department
  • Cascade Fire Department
  • Silver Creek Fire Department
  • Random Lake Fire Department
  • Adell Fire Department
  • Greenbush Fire Department
  • Waldo Fire Department
  • Boltonville Fire Department
  • Campbellsport Fire Department
  • Kewaskum Fire Department
  • Town of Scott First Responders
  • Random Lake Ambulance Services
  • Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

There was no information on if there were any injuries. No additional details were provided.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.