GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A select amount of fans were not able to see the Green Bay Packers celebrate a one-sided victory against the Chicago Bears.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 46 calls for service which resulted in two arrests and 12 ejections during Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasons for the calls.

The Packers beat the Bears 27-10 and nearly tripled Chicago’s first down total. Green Bay had 26 first downs while Chicago only had 11. The Bears only had 228 yards of offense compared to the Packers 414.

Aaron Jones himself nearly outgained the Bears, as he combined for a combined 170 yards.

