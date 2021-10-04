GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

10+ fans ejected from Sunday’s Packer game, one arrested

Packers Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, WI – JANUARY 8: A general view of the stadium during the NFC Wild Card game between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans inside Lambeau Field had a little too much ‘fun’ and ended having to watch the Green Bay Packers win their third straight game outside the stadium.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, eleven people were ejected from Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There was one person arrested in addition to the ejections.

There was no information on the reason for the arrest.

The Packers defeated the Steelers 27-17, as Randall Cobb turned back to the clock to 2014 and scored two touchdowns while also leading the team in receiving.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is provided.

