10+ fans ejected from Sunday’s Packer game, one arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans inside Lambeau Field had a little too much ‘fun’ and ended having to watch the Green Bay Packers win their third straight game outside the stadium.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, eleven people were ejected from Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. There was one person arrested in addition to the ejections.

There was no information on the reason for the arrest.

The Packers defeated the Steelers 27-17, as Randall Cobb turned back to the clock to 2014 and scored two touchdowns while also leading the team in receiving.

