(WFRV) – Twenty-six Wisconsin manufacturers have been named finalists for the 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year (MOTY) Awards, 10 of which are located in northeast Wisconsin.

The finalists were announced on January 12, and the Grand Award winners will be selected in four categories based on company size.

The MOTY program recognizes the state’s top manufacturers of all sectors and sizes for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes, and reinvestment into local communities.

This program celebrates the successes of manufacturers in our state: your innovations, philanthropy, technological advances, commitment to customer satisfaction and the quality jobs you create. Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year

Baker Tilly, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, and Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce sponsor the annual MOTY awards program. Winners will be announced and the celebration of the finalists will take place at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee on February 16.

The 34th Annual Manufacturer of the Year Award finalists are:

Small Category (1-99 employees)

DACO Precision, Inc. (Kewaskum)

Enerquip Thermal Solutions (Medford)

Evergreen Tool Company, Inc. (Peshtigo)

Federal Tool & Engineering, LLC (West Bend)

Pivot Point Incorporated (Hustisford)

Precision Plus, Inc. (Elkhorn)

Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc. (WILL) (Fond du Lac)

Medium Category (100-249 employees)

ANGI Energy Systems, LLC (Janesville)

Dane Manufacturing (Waunakee)

Empire Screen Printing, Inc. (Onalaska)

Gamber Johnson (Stevens Point)

I-K-I Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Edgerton)

Minnesota Wire (Eau Claire)

Muza Sheet Metal Co. LLC (Oshkosh)

Paper Machinery Corporation (Milwaukee)

Redline Plastics (Manitowoc)

Wisconsin Metal Parts (Waukesha)

Large Category (250-499 employees)

Appvion LLC (Appleton)

Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc. (Marshfield)

Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC (La Crosse)

Volm Companies, Inc. (Antigo)

Mega Category (500+ employees)

Brakebush Brothers, Inc. (Westfield)

Charter Manufacturing (Mequon)

Hydrite Chemical Co. (Oshkosh)

Stoughton Trailers LLC (Stoughton)

The Village (Pulaski)

Nearly a half million people are employed by Wisconsin’s 9,000 manufacturing companies, which is the state’s largest industry.

More information about the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards can be found here.