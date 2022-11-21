MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting involving a 10-year-old who reportedly fired the gun.

The shooting happened on Monday morning around 6:50 a.m. on the 7400 block of North 87th Street in the city of Milwaukee.

Officers say a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, subsequently striking the victim, who is identified as a 44-year-old Milwaukee woman.

The victim sustained fatal injuries, and the incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The Milwaukee Police Department would like to remind the public to keep firearms secured with a gun lock and out of the reach of children.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this if any additional details are released regarding the shooting.