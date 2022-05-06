CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a good chance Random Lake High School seniors will be seeing a few familiar faces in their classrooms next year.

Lakeshore Technical College announced Friday that for the second consecutive year the school has admitted every Random Lake High School senior.

“This is a win for the seniors of Random Lake High School, a win for the Village of Random Lake, and a win for the broader Lakeshore community,” said Lakeshore President Dr. Paul Carlsen. “We thank Dr. Mike Trimberger for his vision and leadership role in making this happen two years in a row.”

Random Lake High School student Calah Hater, counselor Julie Hausner, student Alexa Beck, principal Susan McDonald, student Abigail Scholler, and district administrator Dr. Mike Trimberger celebrated the announcement that all Random Lake seniors were accepted to Lakeshore Technical College. The three students are on their way to studying radiography and digital marketing.

Upon completing their high school requirements, all the seniors will be eligible to enroll in summer and fall classes.

“The School District of Random Lake has a laser focus on giving our graduates a distinct advantage and our partnership with LTC is another prime example. For the second year in a row, we are proud to be one of the few schools able to boast that 100% of our graduates are college-eligible,” said District Administrator Dr. Mike Trimberger.