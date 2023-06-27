MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Marinette County arrested over 30 people after conducting over 100 traffic stops in a single day.

On Thursday, June 22, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and the Marinette City Police Department conducted a high-visibility drug interdiction on the southern portion of Marinette County.

During the interdiction, 148 traffic stops were conducted, with 77 warnings being given and 51 citations being issued.

In addition, 14 non-drug related arrests were made, including multiple operating while intoxicated, armed while intoxicated, and warrant arrest.

19 drug-related arrests were made, including several for methamphetamine and scheduled drug prescription drugs.

K9s from several agencies were utilized and deployed 44 times, resulting in 19 positive alerts indicating the presence of drugs.