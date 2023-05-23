PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the world’s largest suppliers of aerospace and defense products is closing its facility in northeast Wisconsin, subsequently laying off 100 workers.

Collins Aerospace has submitted a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) announcing its intentions to permanently close the facility located at 701 Maple Street in Peshtigo.

Officials with Collins Aerospace say this will result in the cessation of employment for around 100 employees. The company will commence permanent layoffs on or around July 28, 2023, and will cease all operations on or about December 15, 2023.

The letter states that none of the employees are represented by a union and are not entitled to bumping rights.

Anyone with questions concerning the announcement is asked to contact Rachel Rosenfeldt, the Human Resource Manager, at (715)-701-6483.

No additional details were provided.