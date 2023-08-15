WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin State Fair announced that the 2023 state fair welcomed over 1,000,000 visitors and served over 300,000 Original Cream Puffs during its 11 days.

In a post on Facebook, the Wisconsin State Fair says its 172nd annual event had exactly 1,043,350 fairgoers visit the fairgrounds in West Allis.

“We’re blown away by the commitment our incredible fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, and staff have that continue to make the Wisconsin State Fair a time-honored tradition. Thank you to all who helped showcase our state during the best 11 days of summer.” Shari Black, Exectutive Director/CEO of Wisconsin State Fair Park

Officials with the state fair say over 10,000 competitive exhibits and animal entries were judged and showcased along with nearly 24,000 plants manicured and cared for throughout Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction reportedly raised a record-breaking $403,150; The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised more than $105,000; and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised $50,155.

Fair officials say a “significant” portion of the funds raised will be going to Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and providing scholarships.

As far as food went this year, the Wisconsin Bakers Association reportedly served 307,000 Original Cream Puffs to this year’s fairgoers.

WürstBar served nearly 25,285 orders of Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cakes and was the first-place Sporkies winner. Old Fashioned Sipper Club became the inaugural first-place Drinkies winner and served 9,342 Ferris Mules.

After what is believed to be a successful fair, officials say they are already planning for the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair which will take place from Thursday, August 1, 2024, through Sunday, August 11, 2024.