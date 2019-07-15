LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) — Sunday marked the last day for the annual Kewaunee County Fair.

The Kewaunee County Fair was held at 625 3rd St. in Luxemburg from July 11 until July 14 with the fairgrounds opening at 8:00 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m.

The Kewaunee County Fair featured live music, including nationally known bands, carnival rides and games, thousands of livestock, small animal and 4-H displays, grandstand shows, kids entertainment and a wide variety of food and beverages.

The Fair Board President for the Kewaunee County Fair Pat Benes said there is never a shortage of activities for families at the fair.

“We’ve had lots of enjoyment all weekend,” Benes said. “We had an enduro race on Saturday night, a modified tractor pull on Friday night, a garden tractor pull.”

The 102nd Annual Kewaunee County Fair is held on the second week of July.