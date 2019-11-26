104-year-old Price County woman bags first buck after getting first hunting license

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — A Price County woman bags her first buck at the young age of 104.

Florence Teeters, a mother of five, decided to get her first hunting license while sitting in the blind on her land with her son, Bill, during last year’s gun deer season.

“Yes, it was her idea to get the license. And, yes, that was her first license,” son Bill Teeters told this Wisconsin DNR.

Florence went to the Ball Petroleum gas station in Phillips to get that license.

She came in sporting a hunter-red plaid day-coat, ready to take on the season.

Florence Teeters poses with DNR Wardens after buying her first gun deer license. – Photo credit: Bill Ball

Two Wisconsin DNR conservation wardens, Joe Paul and Nick Hefter, were nearby and were thrilled to pose with the first-time buyer. “I thought it was fantastic,” Warden Paul said.

Bill set up the blind, complete with a comfortable chair for his mother. They chatted about family stuff — and waited and watched. Not quite two hours into their wait, the spike buck appeared.

“I tapped her on her knee, and I pointed,” Bill said. Mrs. Teeters smiled and nodded that she saw what her son saw. She waited, and when the time was right – she shot and got her first buck.

“She was so excited and saying, ‘I got a buck! I got a buck!,'” Bill told the DNR.

“This speaks to the adage that you should never underestimate the power of our senior citizens. After raising a family of hunters, this young lady chose this opportunity to partake in Wisconsin’s long-established tradition of deer hunting. We join the rest of Wisconsinites in celebrating her outstanding accomplishment,” said DNR Secretary-designee Preston D. Cole.

“On behalf of the DNR, we thank Mrs. Teeters for her participation in this year’s annual gun deer hunt and for helping keep Wisconsin’s hunting heritage alive. This proves that Wisconsin’s gun deer hunting season is for every generation.”

According to the DNR Go Wild database (the DNR license issuance systems), preliminary data shows Florence Teeters is the oldest person to date to purchase a gun deer license and harvest a deer.