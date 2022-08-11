SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Tremble School has sat in the same spot for the last 106 years in Suamico. That is all changing on Thursday evening, when it will be moved to a new home just south of where it’s been all these years.

(WFRV)

“The school was built in 1916 and was used as a classroom until 1965, sitting next to where the current Suamico Elementary School is,” said Howard-Suamico Historical Society President Tim Rasmussen. For the last 50 years, it’s been used very differently. What once housed students through eighth grade turned into storage space.

“The school district was looking to get rid of it and get it off the property and either bulldoze it, or give it to (the historical society), and we took it,” said Rasmussen.

It’s a moment he has been waiting at least a decade for, joking with Local 5 he wasn’t sure this day would ever come. “We knew it finally would, though,” he said.

Beginning around 10 p.m. on Thursday, the painstaking process to move it. The school is moving to Ancestry Acres, right next to Suamico’s Village Hall off Velp Avenue.

A map shows where the Tremble School will be moving to on Aug. 11, 2022. (Village of Suamico)

“We’ve got a house that we’ve restored, it’s an 1870’s house,” said Rasmussen. “We’ve got the barn which is from 1870 that we totally re-did, and we’re going to put the school in front of the barn.”

Despite taking a beating from the elements outside, it’s a different story on the other side of those walls.

“It’s a really good conditions inside,” Rasmussen told Local 5. “It’s got the hardwood floors, it’s got plaster walls, all the chalkboards are still in there, the ceiling is good.”

A history lesson that’s a class in itself.

The move is expected to take three hours. A full restoration is expected to be completed by fall 2023.

You can read more about the project to save the school on the historical society’s website.