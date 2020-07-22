$10K in rewards announced in search for missing Menominee Tribe members

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Menominee Tribe has announced $10,000 in rewards for information regarding two missing Menominee Tribal member cases.

A $5,000 reward for information about Katelyn Kelley, a tribal member who has been missing since June 16, 2020, and a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Robert Lyons, a tribal member missing since June 4, 2017.

Kelley was reported missing on June 18. She was last seen during the night of June 16 on the Menominee Indian Reservation near County Highway VV and Silver Canoe Road around 10:30 p.m. Kelley was also seen at her apartment in the City of Shawano between 11 p.m. on June 16 and 3 a.m. on June 17. Kelley is described as a Native American woman, being around 5’2″, weighing about 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair. She was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black swimsuit-type top, blue jean shorts, and black flip flops.

Lyons was last seen operating a red and white ATV in the Village of Keshena on June 4, 2017. Authorities located the ATV in the Long Marsh area on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Lyons, who was 25-years-old when he went missing, is described as a Native American man, 5’9″, and weighs about 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and lived in Keshena at the time of his disappearance.

During a Wednesday press conference, Menominee Tribal Chairwoman Joan Delabreau announced the awards. The press conference also brought awareness and renewed effort to the cases of Rae Tourtillott, who was murdered over 30 years ago, and Lisa Ninham, who went missing 40 years ago.

Chairwoman Delabreau was joined by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Tribal Police Interim Chief Richard Nacotee, Shawano Police, the FBI, and other members of the Menominee Tribal Police investigation unit.

Anyone with information on this missing individuals is asked to contact Menominee Tribal Police at 715-799-3881.

