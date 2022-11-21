SENECA, Wis. (WFRV) – An 11-year-old boy died on Sunday following a hunting incident where he was reportedly shot in the chest.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), on November 20 around 9 a.m., an 11-year-old boy was the victim of a gunshot wound. Officials say the incident was hunting-related and the gunshot wound was to the chest.

A 41-year-old man reportedly tried to unload his gun while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. The gun fired and hit the boy.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital where he reportedly died. The two were both members of the same hunting party.

Green Lake County is about 40 minutes southwest of Oshkosh.

No other information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.