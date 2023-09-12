MOLE LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Forest County say the missing 11-year-old girl has been found safe.

Officials with the Forest County Sheriff’s Office say 11-year-old Naylecia Polar was first reported missing on Monday around 6:55 a.m. after her mother went to wake the girl and she was not in her room.

Prior to Polar becoming missing, she was last seen Sunday night around 10:00 p.m. and was believed to have ties to other areas of Wisconsin.

While there are no available details as to where Polar was found, Deputies put out an alert just after 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning notifying the public that she had been found and is safe.