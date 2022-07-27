TOWNSHIP OF CARLTON, Wis. (WFRV) -The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an incident that left a girl with non-life threatening injuries at a local campground.

According to the Sheriff, on Tuesday, July 26th at 8:18 p.m., they were dispatched to a private property at Maple View campground. The caller said her 11-year-old daughter was run over by a truck and trapped underneath it.

Once rescue crews arrived they were able to get the girl out from under the truck and she was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 39-year-old Bradley Zeman of Manitowoc was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense, as well as causing injury while operating under the influence.

The incident remains under investigation.