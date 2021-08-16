11-year-old seriously injured by boat propeller on Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A child sustained injures after a boating accident over the weekend on Lake Winnebago.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s, along with Mt. Calvary Ambulance and the Town of Calumet First Responders were dispatched to the Columbia Park boat landing on Lake Winnebago for an 11-year-old boy whose leg was injured by a boat propeller.

The boy was attempting to climb into the boat after tubing but fell off the ladder and onto the propeller of the boat. The driver of the boat, a 30-year-old man from New Holstein and four of his children were also on the boat at the time of the accident.

One of the children realized the boy needed help so she along with someone else from a nearby boat jumped in the water to help the boy. They were able to get him into the boat, called for help and drove him to the boat landing.

The boy was flown to the Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee with serious injuries.