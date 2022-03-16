FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Trafic Enforcement Detail that stretched nearly 60 miles of I-41 in Fond du Lac, Dodge and Washington Counties resulted in hundreds of traffic stops and warnings.

The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on Facebook that on March 8, a Traffic Enforcement Detail was done along 57 miles of I-41. Officials say that 26 troopers, inspectors and sergeants participated in the detail.

The patrol reportedly showed a ‘significant’ enforcement presence in order to maximize the impact on traffic safety.

The following statistics were provided for the four-hour detail:

113 traffic stops were conducted

21 citations were given

288 warnings were given

2 misdemeanor arrests for drug-related violations

4 motorist assists

No additional information was provided by the Wisconsin State Patrol.