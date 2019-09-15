11th annual Be the Light Walk aims to end mental health stigmas and unite community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) –Downtown Green Bay was lit up Saturday evening for an event aimed at erasing stigmas associated with mental health and uniting the community.

The 11th annual Be the Light Walk kicked off with a resource fair and T-shirt pickup at 6 p.m. at the KI Convention Center located on 333 Main St. in Green Bay.

Guest speaker Dr. Gregory A. Hudnall, the founder of HOPE4UTAH, delivered his presentation at 7:30 p.m. which was immediately followed by a 1-mile candlelight walk over the Main Street and Walnut Street bridges.

The walk ended at the City Deck with a dedication to those lost to suicide and celebrated those who live on.

The walk hopes to not only erase stigma, but to prevent suicide though education, support and awareness.

“Suicide is very dark for many people,” said Jeff Strommen, the walk director for the Be the Light Walk. “You don’t talk about it, you don’t deal with it, you just stuff it inside. Be the Light is an idea of expressing the grief and the pain, but also there’s hope, and there’s life and there’s a future after suicide.”

Local 5’s very own Erin Davisson had the honor of emceeing Saturday night’s event.