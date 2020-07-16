11th Annual U.S. Venture Children’s Week returns to Appleton with ‘reimagined’ activities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – This week is all about the kids as Downtown Appleton gets ready to host its annual Children’s Week.

A number of recreational activities are planned to keep enough fun going for the whole family. The annual event is returning for its 11th year running. There will be a number of new, signature events that have been created to ensure safety.

Each day of the event provides families with opportunities to make lasting memories while engaging in free or reduced-cost recreational activities. The kick-off event is a Kids Car Cinema, a drive-in movie experience happening Sunday, July 19 at the Timber Rattlers parking lot that is sponsored by Appleton Parks and Recreation.

Most of the events have been ‘reimagined,’ meaning event organizers have reformatted usual activities for safety. Activities will be done by families on their own, in a virtual format or as events that require pre-registration. One of the signature events, the Building for Kids Children’s Parade Sponsored by ThedaCare, will change this year to encourage Fox Cities families to decorate their houses and front lawns for all to drive by and admire.

In addition to these events, the Building for Kids will be hosting Facebook Live events Monday through Friday at 1:00 pm. These events will feature the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra and Appleton Public Library, along with some new faces! There will also be an activity where families can make slime and pick up a Roarsome Dinosaurs Family Activity Kit.

Proceeds from U.S. Venture Children’s Week sponsorships and admissions support Appleton Parks and Recreation, the Appleton YMCA and the Building for Kids.

U.S. Venture Children’s Week 2020 takes place Sunday, July 19 through Saturday, July 25. Event organizers ask that those who wish to participate to register by tomorrow.

You can find more information online right here as well as by heading over to the event’s Facebook page.