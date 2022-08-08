WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

That investigation reportedly concluded, and a Special Prosecutor has been appointed to review the investigation for possible criminal charges.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office responded with its own release. The full release can be viewed here. Sheriff Timothy Wilz said that there are no issues of wrongdoing inside the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilz said that the District Attorney is ‘simply being soft on crime’.

A letter was reportedly sent to the Attorney General’s Office for misconduct charges against Isherwood. The letter can be viewed here. The letter accuses of Isherwood inserting herself and compromising pending matters.

The District Attorney’s announcement is one day before Wilz is up for election.