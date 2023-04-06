GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Green Bay Campus helped remove 21 animals as part of a large-scale surrender situation on Wednesday morning.

According to a release, the WHS Green Bay Campus welcomed 21 animals (12 dogs and 9 cats) into their care.

Housed together in pens, the dogs all appear to be small breeds and are in need of extensive grooming, medical care, spay/neuter surgeries, and many also require behavioral support. Officials say that the cats are very fearful and extremely nervous around humans.

As their care plans are determined, WHS will be placing eligible animals into their foster program while others may stay at the shelter in preparation for adoption.

21 Animals Rescued from Brown County Property (Photo Credit: Wisconsin Humane Society)

In the meantime, WHS Green Bay Campus is asking for contributions to help offset the costs of their food, veterinary expenses, surgical costs, grooming, medications, supplies, and care.

Officials also issued a reminder for those struggling to care for animals, stating “It’s important to reach out for help, especially with a high number of animals as conditions can quickly spiral out of control.

“It not only affects the animals but the owners, their families, and the community,” stated the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

For more information, including how you can help, click here.