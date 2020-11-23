LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

12 fire departments assist in battling Sheboygan County garage fire

RHINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 10 fire departments were called in to assist Sheboygan County crews battle a Sunday night garage fire.

Crews were dispatched to the N9600 block of Little Elkhart Lake Road in the Town of Rhine shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night for a garage fire.

The building and its contents – the owner’s personal items – is considered a total loss.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The following public safety resources assisted on this incident; Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Elkhart Lake Fire Department, Greenbush Fire Department, Glenbeulah Fire Department, Ada Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Howards Grove Fire Department, Johnsonville Fire Department, Haven Fire Department, Kiel Fire Department, St Anna Fire Department, Waldo Fire Department, New Holstein Fire Department, and Sheboygan County Highway Dept.

No other information is available at this time.

