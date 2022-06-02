CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – The 12th annual Lance Corporal Dean Opicka Memorial Softball Tournament is set to begin tonight, June 2.

The softball tournament, held at Casco Village Park, helps to raise money for the Lance Corporal Dean D Opicka Memorial Fund. This Fund supports scholarships and hardship awards for members of the community.

The tournament is held in honor of LCpl Dean Opicka who gave his life serving our country. Opicka, a marine who on April 14, 2008, was killed by a roadside bomb while on a mission in Al-Anbar Province at the age of 29.

A military ceremony will take place 15 minutes before the first pitch of game one which starts at 6:30 p.m.

In a post shared on their Facebook page, they have raised $138,000 since the memorial fund was established.

The tournament will take place over the weekend, between June 2-5.