SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A severe fire broke out in the town of Sheboygan Falls early Tuesday morning and took, reportedly, 13 different agencies to help get it under control and put it out.

In a release sent to Local Five from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, officials say the fire was reported at 2:13 a.m. on N6766 Meadowlark Road.

When deputies got to the scene, the fire had fully engulfed the garage and had spread to the northwest side of the home.

The fire then spread farther to the main residence and caused what officials are calling ‘severe damage.’

The Following Agencies were on the scene to assist in controlling the fire:

Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department

Haven Fire Department

City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department

Ada Fire Department

Plymouth Fire Department

Johnsonville Fire Department

Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Howards Grove Fire Department

Cedar Grove Fire Department

Oostburg Fire Department

Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team

Town of Sheboygan First Responders

Sheboygan Fire Department

Authorities say that all the residents of the home were accounted for and safe but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other details are available at this time and Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.