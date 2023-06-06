SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A severe fire broke out in the town of Sheboygan Falls early Tuesday morning and took, reportedly, 13 different agencies to help get it under control and put it out.
In a release sent to Local Five from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, officials say the fire was reported at 2:13 a.m. on N6766 Meadowlark Road.
When deputies got to the scene, the fire had fully engulfed the garage and had spread to the northwest side of the home.
The fire then spread farther to the main residence and caused what officials are calling ‘severe damage.’
The Following Agencies were on the scene to assist in controlling the fire:
- Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department
- Haven Fire Department
- City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department
- Ada Fire Department
- Plymouth Fire Department
- Johnsonville Fire Department
- Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office
- Howards Grove Fire Department
- Cedar Grove Fire Department
- Oostburg Fire Department
- Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Team
- Town of Sheboygan First Responders
- Sheboygan Fire Department
Authorities say that all the residents of the home were accounted for and safe but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other details are available at this time and Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.