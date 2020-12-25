Multiple agencies help battle Christmas morning fire

LYNDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thirteen local fire departments assisted in battling an early Christmas morning residential fire in Sheboygan County.

According to authorities, on Dec. 25 around 12:50 a.m. Sheboygan County Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a residential fire at the N3000 block of Blueberry Lane.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported.

The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

According to a release, the following fire departments’ resources assisted in this incident