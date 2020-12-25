Multiple agencies help battle Christmas morning fire

LYNDON, Wis. (WFRV) – Thirteen local fire departments assisted in battling an early Christmas morning residential fire in Sheboygan County.
According to authorities, on Dec. 25 around 12:50 a.m. Sheboygan County Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a residential fire at the N3000 block of Blueberry Lane.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported.
The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident.
According to a release, the following fire departments’ resources assisted in this incident
- Waldo Fire Department
- Cascade Fire Department
- Plymouth Fire Department
- Oostburg Fire Department
- Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Department
- Random Lake Fire Department
- Silver Creek Fire Department
- Town of Wilson Fire Department
- Cedar Grove Fire Department
- Ada Fire Department
- Johnsonville Fire Department
- Adell Fire Department
- Beechwood Fire Department
