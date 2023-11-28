WILD ROSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say it took the work of 13 different agencies to help put out a Monday morning fire that left a workshop a total loss.

According to a release from the Wild Rose Fire District, crews responded at 8:40 a.m. to a building that was reported to be on fire just north of the Village of Wild Rose.

Upon arrival, officials say they found a storage shed/workshop that was fully engulfed in flames with fire and smoke coming from every side of the building and from the roof.

Firefighters with the Wild Rose Fire District say the help of 12 other agencies was requested as they battled to put out the fire. The other 12 agencies who responded and assisted with the fire are as follows:

Saxeville Fire Department

Wautoma Fire Department

Plainfield Fire Department

Waupaca Fire Department

Poy Sippi Fire Department

Almond Fire Department

Waushara County EMS

Village of Wild Rose Police Department

Waushara County Sheriff’s Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Waushara County Communications Center

Waushara County Highway Department

Officials report that no one was injured at the scene, however, the building has been deemed a total loss.

No other information on this incident is available at this time.