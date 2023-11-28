WILD ROSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say it took the work of 13 different agencies to help put out a Monday morning fire that left a workshop a total loss.
According to a release from the Wild Rose Fire District, crews responded at 8:40 a.m. to a building that was reported to be on fire just north of the Village of Wild Rose.
Upon arrival, officials say they found a storage shed/workshop that was fully engulfed in flames with fire and smoke coming from every side of the building and from the roof.
Firefighters with the Wild Rose Fire District say the help of 12 other agencies was requested as they battled to put out the fire. The other 12 agencies who responded and assisted with the fire are as follows:
- Saxeville Fire Department
- Wautoma Fire Department
- Plainfield Fire Department
- Waupaca Fire Department
- Poy Sippi Fire Department
- Almond Fire Department
- Waushara County EMS
- Village of Wild Rose Police Department
- Waushara County Sheriff’s Department
- Wisconsin State Patrol
- Waushara County Communications Center
- Waushara County Highway Department
Officials report that no one was injured at the scene, however, the building has been deemed a total loss.
No other information on this incident is available at this time.