MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager was taken into custody in Manitowoc after allegedly trying to rob two businesses, and even going to the same one twice over a four-hour span.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, a 13-year-old boy admitted to his involvement in armed robbery attempts on August 1 and August 2. He was found with a .45 caliber handgun.

On August 1 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a reported armed robbery that happened at a business on the 700 block of North 11th Street. The investigation reportedly showed a suspect enter the business, demand cash and display a gun.

An undisclosed amount of money was handed over and the suspect fled the scene.

One day later on August 2 around 8:45 a.m., police were sent to a business on the 900 block of North 8th Street for an attempted burglary. The suspect was reportedly not able to get into the building but did cause some damage.

The suspect was captured on video, and the description was similar to the robbery on August 1. Nearly four hours later, police responded to the same business for an attempted robbery.

No cash was given to the suspect, and he left on foot. Police later found the suspect and took him into custody. he was wearing the same clothing and was found with the gun.

The suspect was identified only as a 13-year-old, and eventually admitted to his involvement in the crimes and evidence was found that connected him to both cases.

The following charges were referred:

Armed Robbery

Attempted Armed Robbery

Attempted Burglary

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Criminal Damage to Property

Other weapon-related offenses

The teenager was reportedly sent to the Sheboygan County Juvenile Detention Center. No additional information was provided.