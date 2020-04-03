13-year-old arrested after report of shots fired on Sheboygan’s north side

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Sheboygan Police say a 13-year-old boy is in custody after authorities received numerous complaints of gunshots overnight.

Authorities say reports came in just after 12:45 a.m. Friday for shots fired near N. 11th Street and Logan Avenue.

Upon arrival, Sheboygan Police found that three shots had been fired by an individual into the front of a home. There were people inside the home at the time, but nobody had been injured.

Sheboygan Police say they were able to identify the 13-year-old as the suspect. He was taken into custody at his home.

A charge of recklessly endangering safety has been referred to the District Attorney’s Office, according to police. Sheboygan Police say they continue to investigate the incident.