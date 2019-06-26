13-year-old boy recovered from Kaukauna pond

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) — Authorities have recovered a 13-year-old Kaukauna boy from a pond late Tuesday night after he was reported missing.

Officials say several children were playing in and around a pond in the area of Lamplighter Drive in Kaukauna when one went missing. Crews from the Kaukauna and Vandenbroek Fire Departments searched for the boy in the pond while Kaukauna police officers searched the nearby area.

The Kaukauna Fire Department was able to find the boy in the pond and take him to a local hospital. Authorities have not disclosed his current condition.