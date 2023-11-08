WITTENBERG, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say a 13-year-old teenage boy was found unresponsive following a late Tuesday afternoon ATV crash in Shawano County.

According to a release from the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:35 p.m. on November 7 for reports of an ATV crash on Nightingale Road near Oak Road in the Township of Wittenberg.

Deputies, along with personnel from multiple EMS departments, found the teen unconscious and non-responsive after he reportedly rolled the ATV in a field and was pinned under the vehicle for an unknown amount of time.

Officials say the 13-year-old from Wittenberg was the only person involved in the crash and was taken to the Aspirus Wausau Hospital before being moved to a hospital in Marshfield with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities state that the teen’s medical condition is currently unknown and the Wittenberg School District has been informed of the incident and is offering available resources to students and staff.

At this time, officials with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office say no additional details are being released and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.