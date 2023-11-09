WITTENBERG, Wis. (WFRV) – The 13-year-old boy involved in an ATV crash on Nightingale Road and Oak Road in the Township of Wittenberg has died.

Shawano County Sheriff George Lenzner announced in a press release that they were informed the teenager died earlier in the evening.

Deputies say that there will be resources in place for students and staff members at the Wittenberg School District.

Due to the nature of this incident involving a juvenile, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing any additional information, including the 13-year-old’s name.

No additional information was provided.