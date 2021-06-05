UPDATE: Police ID Appleton man involved in fatal 3-vehicle crash in Shawano Co.

SUNDAY 6/6/2021 4:30 p.m.

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have released the identity of the Appleton man who was one of two people killed in a three-vehicle accident that left two others injured on Saturday in Shawano County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 36-year-old Adam J. Brown from Appleton was identified as the driver of the 1985 Harley Davidson motorcycle that struck the rear end of a pick-up truck before crossing into the northbound lane of traffic and colliding with an oncoming minivan.

Adam J. Brown, who was riding with a 13-year-old passenger also from Appleton, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 13-year-old minor was also pronounced dead at the scene. Their identification will not be released due to their age.

The two occupants in the minivan, whose identities have not been released at this time, suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The 65-year-old driver of the pickup truck, along with his 64-year-old passenger, were both not injured during the crash. Their identities have not been released pending notification of family.

This investigation remains ongoing at this time. Local 5 will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

SATURDAY 6/5/2021 5:35 p.m.

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A minor and a 36-year-old man from Appleton were killed during a three-vehicle accident in Shawano County on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:04 p.m., deputies report having witnessed a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck, minivan, and a motorcycle on Hwy 47 near Highline Road in the Town of Hartland.

Officers confirm that evidence from the scene and witness statements led officers to conclude that a pickup truck was traveling southbound when a motorcycle struck the rear of the pickup truck,

causing the motorcycle to cross into northbound traffic and then be struck by an oncoming minivan.

The motorcycle was being driven by a 36-year-old Appleton man and a 13-year-old passenger from Appleton. Authorities report that both the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were dead upon initial contact by law enforcement.

Deputies say the occupants of the minivan, a 71-year-old Shawano man and a 64-year-old Shawano woman, were both taken to hospitals with serious injuries. Officials say the pickup truck was being driven by a 65-year-old man from Black Creek who was uninjured during the incident.

Officers temporarily closed Hwy 47 due to crash reconstruction. The highway has since been reopened. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Bonduel Fire, Bonduel EMS, Navarino Lessor Fire, Shawano Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, Shawano County Coroner and the Shawano County Highway Department.