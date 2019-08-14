Come out to enjoy the 13th annual “Doggie Dip” at Ashwaubomay Lake to support The Wisconsin Humane Society- Green Bay Campus!

The Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus joined us on Local 5 This Morning to tell us all about it. And They brought Pam- who is up for adoption.

Hello! My name is Pam and I am a big sweetheart! I’ve got this cool thing going for me where I’ve got two different colored eyes! I have been told I’m really good on a leash, and I am a pretty mellow gal! I could stand to loose a little big of weight, so someone who can take me for walks would be great! Stop in and see me today! Pam is one of the many wonderful animals available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Despite Pam’s great looks and lovable personality, she has not found a new home – she’s become a benchwarmer. To get Pam back in the game, we have reduced her adoption fee to just twenty-five dollars. We know she will make a great addition to someone’s family – so stop in today!

A portion of the $5 per dog admission to the Doggie Dip goes to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus. There will also be limited concessions and raffles throughout the event to support the shelter.

A few rules about the event:

Only family friendly dogs allowed

Owners must provide paper documentation of their dogs’ current rabies vaccination certification (w/ the expiration date) the day of the swim or they will NOT be allowed inside. Dog tags will not work as proof of vaccination.

Puppies must be at least 16 weeks old and be vaccinated for rabies.

Owners are responsible for their dog(s) at ALL times, including cleaning up.

Doggie-doo bags will be available on-site.

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2019

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.