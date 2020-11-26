13th Annual Festival Foods ‘Turkey Trot’ returns virtually this Thanksgiving

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a Thanksgiving tradition that typically has runners trotting for a cause.

This year, the annual Festival Foods ‘Turkey Trot’ is finding a new way to carry on but on the virtual front. It’s being dubbed the ‘Turkey Trot: Home Edition’ this year to coincide with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It’s got all of the fun from those trots in year’s past, with the exception of being at home.

The race allows participants to partake in either a 5-mile run or a 2-mile walk beginning from your home or destination of choice. Similar to those races in year’s past, a variety of merchandise from gloves to turkey hats are on sale at Festival Foods stores.

With this year marking 13 years of the Turkey Trot- and serving as a benefit to the YMCA and the Boys & Girls Club- race organizers wanted to ensure the race would go on.

There’s still plenty of time to register for today’s race. Whether you want to time your run or take it casually, there’s a race for everyone. You can register online and find more information right here.