14-year-old among those killed in two different Manitowoc County crashes

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect corrected information from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, identifying the 16-year-old as a male.

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead after two separate crashes in southern Manitowoc County last week.

Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says deputies and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of CTH X and CTH A within the Township of Schleswig, near Kiel, shortly after 2:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation shows a 16-year-old De Pere boy was operating vehicle, traveling westbound on CTH X. Authorities say she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and was struck by a southbound tractor-trailer unit operated by 63-year-old Hiawatha Jones from Milwaukee.

While Jones was not injured, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old boy received serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Two passengers in the boy’s vehicle were killed in the crash – 21-year-old Patrick Knapp and an unidentified 14-year-old boy, both of De Pere. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about this crash are available at this time.

A second fatal crash occurred in Manitowoc County about 10 hours later.

Authorities say they were called to a single vehicle crash on CTH X at Centerville Road in the Township of Centerville.

The preliminary investigation shows 22-year-old Jordan Leslie from Sheboygan was operating a eastbound vehicle on CTH X. The vehicle reportedly crossed the centerline, entered the north ditch, proceeded over Centerville Road, and continued traveling eastbound in the north ditch of CTH X.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle collided with several smaller trees before coming to a final resting position against a larger tree.

Leslie was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“On behalf of Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer our deepest condolences to all families,” Sheriff Hartwig says.