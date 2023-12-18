FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenage boy was arrested in Fond du Lac after allegedly hot-wiring a vehicle and leading police on a 2.5-mile police chase.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving a teenager and a reportedly stolen vehicle. On December 17 around 9:30 p.m., a Sergeant with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office saw a vehicle going at a high rate of speed in the City of Fond du Lac.

Authorities tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect reportedly continued to go faster. The suspect ended up getting onto Highway 151 before coming to a stop near Hickory Street.

The driver was taken into custody after a high-risk stop, according to officials. The suspect was identified as a 14-year-old boy.

The investigation reportedly revealed that the boy had broken into and hot-wired the vehicle just before the police chase started. Officials say that the boy later admitted to breaking into and hot-wiring a second vehicle the night before.

The release says that the boy abandoned the vehicle after it crashed into the ditch on Pioneer Road in Fond du Lac.

Officials say that the boy was sent to the Fond du Lac County Secure Detention Center and is being held on multiple charges. Several traffic citations related to the chase were also issued, according to authorities.

Unlike many big cities throughout the country who are experiencing a significant increase in Kia Boys thefts, we are not experiencing the same spike here. However, it’s important for residents who own these vehicles to be aware of the risks and research ways to further protect your vehicles from potential theft by contacting your dealership for options or purchasing aftermarket anti-theft devices. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

The chase reportedly covered a distance of around 2.5 miles. No civilian or law enforcement vehicles were damaged. No additional information was provided.