(WFRV) – A teenager in Wisconsin was taken into custody after he was found with a ghost gun and a magazine that holds 40 rounds.

The Racine Police Department posted on Facebook about an incident involving a 14-year-old that was taken into custody. On May 18, a 14-year-old was found with a ghost gun.

Authorities describe the gun as a 9mm pistol that had a full auto-selector switch and a magazine that holds 40 rounds. The gun was reportedly a ghost gun.

Ghost guns do not have serial numbers and are untraceable. The Racine Police Department says that these guns are normally assembled at home from kits that are purchased online.

Photo courtesy of the Racine Police Department

This is the reality Racine Police Officers are dealing with on a daily basis. If you see something, say something! Racine Police Department

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.