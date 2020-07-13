FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

14-year-old Kimberly Football player needs a hand, prosthetic for a promising future

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV)- Logan Rabas is 14-years-old and 6-foot 4-inches tall, and is headed to a wonderful life as a professional football player, and also as an “influencer”. “Don’t take that as a set back, take it as a move forward to show others that you’re just like them,” said Logan Rabas when asked what advice he has for others who have any limitations.

Logan Rabas was born without most of his left hand. Doctors were shocked when Logan was born, since no tests during pregnancy showed an issue with his left hand. The doctors thought that he had his hand in a fist, but that was not the case.

Logan has a passion for sports and has played football, basketball, soccer and pitched for his Summer baseball team. As the family traveled to other locations for games, they were approached by coaches telling them what an inspiration their son is for other baseball players and they used him as an example of someone who excels in all that he can be and does not put limitations on himself.

“Because of the way that Logan’s hand is right now, we are aware that a custom prosthetic would be needed to attach to his wrist area. We need that prosthetic,” said Vicky Tanner-Rabas, Logan’s mother. . Logan has played football since he was 5, starting with flag football at the Kimberly YMCA. Pop Warner football started in 3rd grade and he went on to playing for Kimberly Bulldogs. Now he will be starting as a freshman at the high school, and due to the need to develop symmetry in both sides of his body, and to be self sufficient, he is in need of a prosthetic. There is soft tissue damage and other medical issues due to the overuse of his one hand. If he does not get the prosthetic he risks permanent damage to joints, tendons and skeletal development.

The cost of a prosthetic to do daily activities, is chart topping. If you would like to help, a benefit account has been set up at Community First Credit Union: P.O. Box 1487 Appleton, WI 54912-1487. Please make your check payable to “Prosthetic for Logan.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

