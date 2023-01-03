LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A 14-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday after leading police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 115 miles per hour.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:00 p.m., dispatch received calls of suspicious activity involving people rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in the Township of Lodi.

Deputies responded to the area to investigate and located two suspicious vehicles. The drivers of the two vehicles immediately fled the scene from deputies, and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities say that the two vehicles involved were a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, which were later determined to be stolen.

The pursuit traveled from Arbor Valley Road onto eastbound I-90/I-94 and reached speeds of 115 miles per hour. The pursuit occurred over a span of 15 miles and concluded when the driver of the Hyundai Sonata exited I-90/I-94 onto CTH V near DeForest and struck a light post.

The Equinox continued on and escaped.

When deputies approached the crashed Hyundai, they observed the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, identified as a 14-year-old subject from the City of Madison.

The 14-year-old was apprehended and taken to a nearby hospital for medical clearance. He was then placed into custody, and charges are being referred to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

Those charges include the following:

Felony Eluding Felony

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent Felony

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Consent – Party to the Crime Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor

Resisting/Obstructing Misdemeanor



After searching the stolen Hyundai, deputies located several firearms and a surplus of ammunition. It is unknown at this time if these items were also stolen from Columbia County or Dane County, where the Hyundai was initially stolen from.

Columbia County residents in the area of Harmony Grove are requested to check their properties and vehicles for any missing or damaged items.

If the property appears to be disturbed, do not touch anything and contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information or video connected with thefts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Leda Wagner at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (608) 742-4166 extension #3315.