14th annual Battle on Bago ice fishing tournament

Each year Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh becomes a village of ice shanties.

“Battle on Bago, it’s a great time,” explained Susan Reinicke from Franklin.

Reinicke and about a dozen of her family members from the Milwaukee area joined people from across the state and beyond for a weekend of frozen fun; the Battle on Bago ice-fishing tournament.

“We’ve been coming up here, me and my husband for 7 years now,” Reinicke said.

While nearly $300,000 worth of prizes are on the line, the Reinickes say Battle on

Bago is every bit as much about family as it is about the fishing.

“Just getting out here on the ice, enjoying the outdoors. It’s perfect,” said Reinicke.

Which was the precise goal organizers had in mind when they came up with the idea in 2007. That’s when members the Oshkosh Southwest Rotary came together to create this trademark event after seeing the growing issue of youths being stuck behind a television or computer screen. They decided to rally the community to help fund efforts to get youths up, outdoors and involved in local conservation efforts.

Since then Battle on Bago has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to support youth programs in the community.

Anglers we talked to say they also want to cast a line to local businesses over the weekend. The Reinicke family is staying in a local hotel and patronizing local restaurants.

“I’m a small business owner myself ,” said Valerie Reinicke, New Berlin. “so I think it’s important to come out and spend your money, keep us going.”

The Battle on Bago tournament runs until 2pm on Saturday, February 20. Prizes will be announced later in the day.