14th Annual breast cancer ride for ribbon of hope

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The streets of Oconto County will be rumbling as a motorcycle ride for breast cancer awareness takes to the streets.

On Saturday September 26, the 14th Annual Ride for Ribbon of Hope will riding through the countryside to end with a dinner and raffles at the end.

Lead organizer, Ray-Ray Trepanier, is a breast cancer survivor herself and was a person who received help from the Ribbon of Hope organization.

The Ribbon of Hope Foundation is a local organization that is fully staffed with volunteers with almost all donations going to local breast cancer patients.

The ride committee decided to move forward with this year’s event because it will be held primarily outdoors. Ride organizer Becky Zarling-Thome says, “Cancer doesn’t care about covid. People in treatment still need help and we couldn’t turn our backs on them.”

Ray-Ray’s Bottoms Up Bar will be hosting the dinner after the ride and is taking precautions to keep participants safe. The bar will be professionally sanitized and masks are recommended for those in attendance.

The Ribbon of Hope Foundation uses all donations from raffle sales to lend financial and emotional support to cancer patients. They have gathered more than $3-million dollars since the organization started.

You can find a link to their Facebook event here.

