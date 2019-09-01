14th annual “Kites Over Lake Michigan” soars to new heights

Along the Lakeshore, residents were able to check out some cool kites Saturday.

The Fox Communities Credit Union and Shoreline Credit Union are holding their 14th annual “Kites Over Lake Michigan” at Neshota Beach in Two Rivers.

Visitors who came to the one of the largest kite festivals in the Midwest are being treated to displays of giant show kites.

There are also plenty of activities for families attending the event.

“We have candy drops that we’ve been doing all day, then we are running bowls,” says Chow Chung, who attended the festival. “Not too long ago they had the world’s largest chicken dance going on in the middle of the field, so that was pretty cool.”

The festival continues Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.