15 arrested in Madison in night of violence amid protests

by: SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

People react to tear gas during a rally protesting the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May, 30, 2020 in Madison, Wis. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fifteen people were arrested after a second night of violence erupted in Madison, with police firing tear gas as protesters again threw rocks and damaged store downtown stores following an earlier peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd.

There were also protests Sunday night in Milwaukee and Racine, continuing a weekend of unrest both in Wisconsin and across the country in reaction to Floyd’s death. Madison police reported Monday that multiple stores were broken into in the State Street area.

Police say one of the 15 people arrested was armed with a handgun.

National Guard troops were deployed in both Madison and Milwaukee.

