15 officers receive ‘Distinguished Service Award’ for Fox River Mall shooting response

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department announced that 15 officers received a Distinguished Service Award for their response to January’s Fox River Mall shooting.

In a Facebook post by the Appleton Police Department, they mention that Officer Lerum, who was off-duty, was in the mall and immediately responded. Officer Lerum reportedly grabbed his gun from his vehicle and went back into the mall to engage the shooter.

Officer Lerum provided medical attention to one of the victims and provided information to arriving officers.

The other officers who received the award immediately responded without hesitation and entered the mall prepared to engage the shooter. Appleton Police Department says their response was in line with the training that they have received.

The following officers received the award:

  • Liutenant Holdorf
  • Lieutenant Vander Wielen
  • Sergeant Miles
  • Sergeant Edwards
  • Sergeant Knauer
  • Sergeant Fischer
  • Officer Lerum
  • Lieutenant Allaback
  • Offcer Christensen
  • Officer Allen
  • Officer Hughes
  • Officer Patek
  • Officer Norris
  • Officer Zieman
  • Officer Wassink

The actions of all the officers involved prioritized civilian lives and were worthy of recognition, the Appleton Police Department said.

