(WFRV) – Multiple wholesale dealers in two central Wisconsin counties had their licenses revoked after allegedly violating state law.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced that 17 wholesale dealers in two different counties had their dealer licenses revoked. The dealers were located in both Dodge and Columbia Counties.
Below are the five dealers in Dodge County that had their wholesale dealer licenses revoked:
- Ghareeb Auto Mall LLC
- F and O Autos LLC
- Extra Auto LLC
- Euphoria Cars LLC
- Rhyno Autosales LLC
The dealers allegedly did not properly follow administrative requirements. In the release, officials claim that each dealer violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility.
The revocations reportedly became final on July 5 following a 30-day appeal period.
Columbia County had 12 dealers get their wholesale dealer licensees revoked:
- Admirable Auto LLC
- Dream Motors LLC
- Flagship Auto LLC
- Forever Driven Motorclub LLC
- Global Auto Enterprise LLC
- Jah Auto Industry LLC
- Kona Road Auto Inc.
- M & D Supreme Auto LLC
- Noble Automotors LLC
- RDJ Auto Sales LLC
- STL Auto Group LLC
- Wheeler Dealer Auto Group LLC
All of these Columbia County dealers were reportedly located at 1010 Skyline Drive and allegedly failed to properly follow administrative requirements. The release also claims that these dealers did not maintain a licensed business facility.
No additional information was provided.