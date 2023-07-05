(WFRV) – Multiple wholesale dealers in two central Wisconsin counties had their licenses revoked after allegedly violating state law.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced that 17 wholesale dealers in two different counties had their dealer licenses revoked. The dealers were located in both Dodge and Columbia Counties.

Below are the five dealers in Dodge County that had their wholesale dealer licenses revoked:

Ghareeb Auto Mall LLC

F and O Autos LLC

Extra Auto LLC

Euphoria Cars LLC

Rhyno Autosales LLC

The dealers allegedly did not properly follow administrative requirements. In the release, officials claim that each dealer violated state law when they failed to maintain a licensed business facility.

The revocations reportedly became final on July 5 following a 30-day appeal period.

Columbia County had 12 dealers get their wholesale dealer licensees revoked:

Admirable Auto LLC

Dream Motors LLC

Flagship Auto LLC

Forever Driven Motorclub LLC

Global Auto Enterprise LLC

Jah Auto Industry LLC

Kona Road Auto Inc.

M & D Supreme Auto LLC

Noble Automotors LLC

RDJ Auto Sales LLC

STL Auto Group LLC

Wheeler Dealer Auto Group LLC

All of these Columbia County dealers were reportedly located at 1010 Skyline Drive and allegedly failed to properly follow administrative requirements. The release also claims that these dealers did not maintain a licensed business facility.

No additional information was provided.