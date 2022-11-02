GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.

Authorities spoke with multiple witnesses. One witness said there were about 20 people around one of the crashed cars and saw a Hispanic man, between 15-17 years old, hanging out of the rear driver’s side door. People reportedly pulled him out of the car and started CPR.

That same witness reportedly saw a group of kids run across the street to a strip mall parking lot. They then got into a white mid-size SUV and pulled off.

Police spoke with a driver of a vehicle involved in the incident. The driver denied EMS, and said that he was waiting on South Oneida Street to turn left. When the light turned green he started to turn left when he was hit by a white or silver-colored suburban.

Another driver spoke with authorities, who said he was waiting to turn left on Oneida Street. He reportedly saw a light-colored sedan driving ‘very fast’ and believed they had no control over the vehicle as it was ‘swerving’. He then saw the other vehicle turning left onto West Mason and he honked his horn to try to avoid a collision. The vehicle ended up losing control and hitting his vehicle head-on.

The driver said he was ‘ok’ and helped move his wife to the sidewalk and waited for rescue to arrive.

Additional witnesses said that a white jeep took off from the scene. The vehicle that the 17-year-old was in was identified as a white Toyota Corolla.

Police identified the owner of the vehicle, and from a previous incident knew the vehicle was associated with Sienna Pecore.

The owner of the vehicle said that Sienna had taken the vehicle without her permission.

On October 31, authorities spoke with Sienna who was reported to be the driver of the vehicle that caused the crash the day prior. The complaint says that Sienna received a broken arm as a result of the incident.

She told the police that she took the car without the owner’s knowledge. After that she reportedly picked up a friend and went to Bay Park Square Mall. Four of them then went to Walmart West.

The group then went back to a residence, before eventually leaving. Sienna said she thought they left the residence around 20 minutes before the incident happened. When asked if people were wearing their seat belts, Sienna said she was wearing hers but was not sure of the others.

While driving the car on West Mason, Sienna said she saw a white SUV that was being driven by her friend. She reportedly admitted to speeding, but did not think she was driving over 55 mph.

However, authorities advised her that the preliminary speed estimate showed she was going over 100 mph. She did not think that was ‘right’.

When asked if she was using any drugs or alcohol before the incident, Sienna denied any use. She told authorities that she saw the light was green, but it turned yellow and thought she could make it through the intersection.

The complaint mentioned that Sienna remembers the airbags going off and the vehicle spinning but did not remember everything that happened. The next thing she knew she was in her friend’s white SUV.

On November 1, authorities looked at the surveillance video which showed the vehicle was estimated at traveling 116.5 mph over the last 188 feet before impact.

The posted speed limit in that area is 35 mph.

Court records show that Sienna was in court on November 1 and is scheduled back on November 9 for her preliminary hearing. Her cash bond was set at $100,000.

Sienna is charged with:

First Degree Reckless Homicide Felony Up to 60 years in prison

Hit and Run – Resulting in Death Felony Up to 25 years in prison

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent Felony Up to six years in prison



No additional information was provided.