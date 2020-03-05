15-year-old girl arrested, charged in connection with Green Bay house fire that killed 11-month-old

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old Green Bay girl, Marcelia Dolores Flora Fonseca, is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and arson of a building in connection with a June house fire that left her 11-month-old nephew dead.

As previously reported, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of Wisconsin Avenue on the morning of June 7, 2019. Upon arrival, crews say they were notified that an 11-month-old boy was trapped on the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to locate the boy and transport him to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead due to “burns and smoke inhalation.”

During their investigation of the fire, authorities say it was determined the fire began in a “metal wire laundry/grocery cart with combustible contents” in a second-floor bedroom. According to the criminal complaint, “the fire resulted from the application of an open flame to available combustible materials, to include papers and/or plastics, contained within the metal wire laundry/grocery cart.”

The document goes on to say that three of the family members living in the home at the time of the fire attempted to remove the boy from the room he was in but were unable to due to heavy smoke and hot surfaces. The family members told authorities the 15-year-old did not attempt to go to the second floor to save her nephew.

The mother of the boy told authorities that the teenager “had stolen clothes, money, and jewelry” from her before and “had very bad anger.”

According to the criminal complaint, the teenager told authorities she was the last one to be in the room with her nephew before the fire started. The girl added that she only smelled smoke before running out of the home to tell the neighbors there was a fire. According to the document, the girl changed her story about the details leading up to the fire.

When asked how she thought the fire started, the teenager told investigators she believed the cat may have tipped over a glass of water near an extension cord. Investigators also asked the girl why she did not check on her nephew after smelling smoke, but let a cat out of a bedroom, the girl said: “she didn’t know and didn’t think it was a big issue.”

The teenager told investigators that she had “burned a house in the past with some other kids in Milwaukee.” According to the document, the teenager told investigators she had also “burned her house in Milwaukee as well.”

At the end of February, Green Bay Police arrested the teenager in connection with the house fire that killed her 11-month-old nephew. She is currently being held on a $250,000 cash bond in Brown County and is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

