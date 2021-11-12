15 years, 0 answers: Police, family, community seek justice for 2006 slaying of Appleton woman

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly fifteen years later and an entire community is still seeking that the person(s) responsible for the gruesome murder of 56-year-old Connie Boelter of Appleton, be brought to justice.

On Nov. 15, 2006, Connie Boelter, an Appleton resident and mother of four, was brutally murdered in her home.

Boelter, who lived alone near Memorial Park Lane, was described, and continues to be remembered, as being a kind, gentle, easy-going person, who dedicated much of her time to her family.

“Connie was an easy-going person…She was very family-oriented. We spent a lot of time together, she loved her grandkids, just very family-oriented,” shared Boelter’s oldest daughter, Dawn Gunderson, in a 2019 sit-down interview with Local 5.

When Boelter wasn’t spending time with her family she was found working at a local bank. And it would be this bank that would lead Gunderson to uncover her worst nightmare.

According to Gunderson, the bank her mother worked at had called her to let her know that Boelter had never shown up for work.

Uncharacteristically of her mother to miss work without notice, Gunderson decided to pay her a visit to see if everything was okay.

“Nobody ever wakes up in the morning thinking their whole life is going to change forever… I had a key to her house, so I went over to check on her and I’m the one who found her,” recalled Gunderson in that 2019 interview.

Boelter was found alone and beaten to death in her home.

A medical examiner would later determine that Boelter died from a blunt force trauma to the head. Furthermore, police confirmed that nothing was taken from her home leading officers to suspect that the killer(s) had targeted Boelter.

An investigation into Boelter’s murder was launched and would result in no arrests, no leads, and many unanswered questions.

Sgt. Neal Rabas, an investigator at the Appleton Police Department, shared with Local 5, that one of the things that made this case so difficult was that Boelter seemingly had no enemies.

Yet, even then, police worked hard to find the person(s) responsible by following every lead, investigating every suspect, and looking into every tip that came through, all to no avail.

Connie Boelter’s murder case would go cold.

And while her murder is going on its 15th year unsolved, for Boelter’s family, Appleton police, and several members in the community, this case remains fresh in their minds as they continue seeking that the Connie Boelter’s killer(s) be held responsible.

“I don’t think someone can do something like that and not look over their shoulder… So, I hope whoever it is looking over their shoulder every day,” shared Mike Boelter, Boelter’s son during a 2019 interview with Local 5.

If you have information regarding the Connie Boelter case you are asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500. If you have information but would prefer to remain anonymous, please consider visiting our website to report a tip, or email us at APDTips@appleton.org.